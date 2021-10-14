Foreign-bound Thanjavur paintings, antique idols in metal and wood seized

Chennai :

The seizure was effected from the ground floor of a commercial complex located on RK Salai, a release from the Idol wing said.





The facility belonged to one Rajagopalan, who has settled abroad. Idol wing team led by Ashok Natarajan, additional SP raided the premise and seized the items. All the items were meant to be readied for sending overseas, the Idol wing official claimed.





An officer in the rank of DSP has been posted as an Investigation officer and the antique value of the seized items are being evaluated scientifically, an idol wing officer said.