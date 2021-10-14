Velumani seeks dismissal of NGO’s plea for court-monitored probe

Chennai :

The anti-corruption NGO’s petition was liable to be disposed of, as the DVAC has registered FIR against him, said Velumani’s counsel. The plea to monitor the investigation does not arise for consideration in view of the change in the political scene as he is no longer a minister, he said. “Even otherwise, I never had any nexus or access with the law-enforcing authorities to scuttle the process of fair and independent investigation,” Velumani said.





Arappor Iyakkam had moved the High Court seeking direction to monitor the investigation proceedings regarding the case filed by DVAC on August 9. However, Velumani charged the organization of working with a rival political party to annihilate his political career and damage the party to which he belongs.





As directed by the court, a special team headed by R Ponni IPS of DVAC had conducted an inquiry about the alleged tender violation and a report was submitted to the DVAC on December 16, 2019.





“The special team examined 129 witnesses and perused 1,132 documents, besides conducting an inquiry about confidential documents such as bank details, electronic data relating to IP addresses in respect of the private individuals and their concerned establishments. A copy of the report was also submitted in a sealed cover before the HC on January 23, 2020,” he added.





Though the report revealed that there was no prima facie case against him, the agency under the present government filed a case against him based on the CAG report.





Despite the detailed report by the special team headed by an IPS officer appointed by the High Court, the DVAC registered a case by misquoting the court order. Thus, retaining Arappor Iyakkam’s petition pending or directing the mode of investigation would prejudice his right of fair hearing, he submitted.





The matter would be taken up by the first bench on October 20.