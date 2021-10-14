CM holds meet on opening of temples

Chennai :

At the meeting, officials briefed the CM about the current COVID situation. “The officials cited the example of COVID spread in Kerala during Onam and Ramzan and said if places of worship were opened, it might result in a rapid spread,” said sources privy to the meeting.





The petitioner at the HC was a resident of Coimbatore, R Ponnusamy. He urged the State to open temples for Vijayadasami. Upon hearing the petition, the HC, on Tuesday, opined that the government should take a decision after due deliberation. The petitioner submitted that the closing of temples citing the pandemic was unconstitutional and against Article 25 of the Constitution of India.





It is learnt that the government is not in favour of opening the temples for Vijayadasami as the State had refused such privilege in the past for other religious functions.