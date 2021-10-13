Chennai Metro extends train services till Wednesday midnight

Chennai :

With the operation of the special buses for the Aydha Pooja festival which falls on Thursday, the Metro had decided to operate the trains till midnight so that people heading to the CMBT, Central and Egmore Railways can take buses and trains for their hometowns.





The Metro also announced that the evening peak hour services with five-minute headway from 5 pm to 8 pm have been extended to 10 pm. The trains services have been extended from 10 pm to 12 am with 15-minute headway. It added that the train services extension is for Wednesday alone.





CMRL also asked the passengers to mandatorily wear face masks at all Metro station premises and inside trains and also to maintain social distancing while waiting in the station and during travelling in trains.