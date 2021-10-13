27-year-old home guard ends life in Mogappair

Chennai :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.





The deceased, K Arunpandian of Pugazhendhi Salai, was a BCom graduate and was teaching karate as part-time job said police.





Arunpandian, who often spoke in a dejected manner to his parents, left for his room after dinner did not step out on Wednesday morning. His parents broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling.





He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.





On information, J J Nagar police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.