3 jungle cats, spotted owl seized

Chennai :

Foresters attached to the Madurai wildlife division and teams of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau Southern region in a joint operation seized three live jungle cats and spotted owl protected under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. “After receiving intelligence about live wild animal trade in Madurai, teams from Madurai forest division and WCCB were formed to crack it. Four offenders are arrested and further investigations on,” a senior wildlife official at Forest headquarters Chennai said. There are also reports that raptors like eagle and owls are also regularly poached in around Madurai region and the seized animals are now under quarantine and will be released into wild.



