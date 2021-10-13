Rs 72 lakh burgled from corporate office on Harrington Road, Chennai

Chennai :

The office of Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd, which has its plants in Sriperumpudur and Andhra Pradesh, is located in the fourth floor of the complex on Harrington Road. On Monday morning, a staffer who reached the complex to open the office found it open. He immediately alerted the office in-charge and others who rushed to the office.





They found the cupboards in the manager’s cabin broken open and Rs 72 lakh stolen. On information, a team from Chetpet police station came to the spot and conducted inquiries. When the CCTV footage was checked, a man was seen entering and exiting the office in the wee hours of Monday. Based on a complaint, Chetpet police registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspect. Police suspect that it could be a job of an insider and further investigation is on.



