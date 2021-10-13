Varumun Kappom: Four medical camps to be held in GCC limits

Chennai :

As per a release by the state health department, 50 medical camps were conducted in Aranthangi, Ariyalur, Attur, Seiyaru, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Coimbatore and Dindigul districts.





Various medical treatments were offered for general medicine, neurology and geriatrics. Tests, including that of blood, blood clotting, blood cholesterol, urine, sputum, stool, and cervical cancer, were carried out.





The minister informed that individuals requiring follow-up care will also benefit under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme as the medications will be given at the doorstep by the healthcare workers. “The diagnosis of kidney and liver issues was also done at the camps and patients requiring transplant are also being referred to district headquarters hospitals. COVID-19 vaccination is also being administered at these camps, “ he said. Talking about the rising number of dengue cases in the State, the Health Minister said the numbers are in control. “As many as 331 people have been affected by dengue fever so far, including two children,” he said.





“Awareness about dengue is being created with the help of local authorities and the State Health department is also involved in removing stagnant water from homes, spraying mosquito repellent, spraying smoke and spraying aphids,” he said. The Minister also held a meeting with Chennai Construction Workers Union and traders as construction is going on at 7,707 sites in Chennai and these places can have water stagnation that can lead to mosquito breeding. “We have informed them of the risks involved due to the water stagnation at construction sites. Failure to do so will result in the imposition of fines by local administrations,” he said.





When asked about the compensation to be given to doctors who succumbed to COVID-19, he said the state government has issued a notice to grant the compensation to the doctors. “Four of them have received it. Others will also be given compensation,” he said.





“Since we need to identify the healthcare workers who will be given the incentives for COVID-19 duty, the work will take some time and it is expected to get over in a week,” he added.