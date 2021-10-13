DVAC seized Rs 35.64 lakh in cash meant for Tafcorn

Chennai :

According to a statement from the agency, it received information that forester Shankar Ganesh of Ulundurpet division was collecting monthly commission from contractors who have been doing works under the Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation schemes. The money thus collected was intended to be handed over to the Regional Manager, who got additional charge for Villupuram two months ago.





Initially, a surprise check was carried out at the forester’s office in Ulundurpet. The team surprised Shankar when he was leaving his office on a two wheeler at 1 pm and seized Rs 11.64 lakh allegedly collected from contractors of Pudukkottai and Villupuram ranges. From Shankar’s statement, it was ascertained that the money was collected from farming contractors as 25 per cent commission for the contracts awarded and bills sanctioned.





The press note said the collected money was intended to be handed over to Regional Manager Nesamani who was expected to arrive at Ulundurpet in the evening. Based on Shankar’s statement, the team waited for Nesamani’s arrival. When he reached there on an SUV, the DVAC team checked him and the vehicle, and seized Rs 24 lakh unaccounted cash.





Nesamani allegedly admitted that he had collected the amount as commission from the contractors doing plantation work in Karaikkudi, Aranthangi and Pudukkottai ranges, and that he came to Ulundurpet to collect the commission amount from Sankar. In all, Rs 35.64 lakh was seized, the DVAC note said.



