Father kills kids pushing them into lake, attempts suicide

Chennai :

Police said the accused Ganesan of Kollumedu village was a daily wage labourer until a year ago before he fell ill. While his wife Mariammal separated from him since Ganesan allegedly suspected her of infidelity and often beat her up, Ganesan was finding it hard to manage his two children.





On Monday, he went missing with the sons and his sister lodged a complaint at Avadi Tank Factory police station.





On Tuesday morning, passers-by noticed Ganesan and the children lying unconscious on the Puzhal lakebed near Vellanur and alerted police. Police reached the spot and confirmed that the children were already dead. Ganesan, who had slit his throat with a knife, was still alive and was rushed to a nearbyprivate hospital.





Based on Ganesan’s statement, Avadi police have altered the case.





When contacted, police said Ganesan will be booked for murder and arrested once discharged from the hospital.



