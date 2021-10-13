Low inflow: WRD cuts discharge from Chennai reservoirs

Chennai :

On Sunday, the water inflow to Poondi reservoir increased due to heavy rainfall in the catchment, which resulted in a rapid water level rise in the dam and the department releasing 1,000 cusecs of water. As the water inflow continued to rise, even the outflow doubled and 2,000 cusecs of water were released from the reservoir on Monday.





“Till morning, nearly 771 cusecs of water was discharged from the reservoir. Now, 500 cusecs of water are being released and the water level stands at 33.9 feet,” said a senior WRD official (Poondi reservoir).





“At least for one week, the outflow will be continued. After that, depending on water level, it will be decided on whether to reduce the discharge or stop it till monsoon sets in,” the official added.





“When the northeast monsoon starts, the inflow into the water bodies will increase and the department has taken precautionary measures accordingly. Shutter arrangements are monitored regularly and sufficient sandbags and machinery are kept ready”.





Even the water level at Puzhal lake has reached 90 per cent and is only one foot away from its total water capacity of 22.2 feet. The official said the chances are less to release water from there before the monsoon.





“The scenario is similar to Poondi reservoir. Before the outflow, the water neared the total capacity of 34 feet. So when the inflow started increasing the water was discharged. Similarly, even in Puzhal Aeri, the water level is 19.3 feet. When the water reached 500 cusecs, it will be released depending on the rainfall in the catchment. But, there are fewer chances to discharge the water before the monsoon, because if in case the monsoon does not set as expected, then the water outflow would be waste,” said a WRD official (Red Hills).



