Heavy rain alert for 15 Tamil Nadu districts today and tomorrow, new depression likely in 48 hrs

Chennai :

“Due to atmospheric overlay circulation, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Erode districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain. And several districts of Tamil Nadu — Theni, Dindigul, Salem, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Erode, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kanniyakumari, and Delta districts may receive heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).





“Also, many places in the south and north Tamil Nadu, including Chennai are likely to witness light to moderate rain for the next 48 hours,” he added.





The RMC said that in the next 48 hours, a new depression is likely to form in the Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move towards the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast on October 15. Adding that fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea, it said the strong winds, reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph, are expected to blow in Southwest Bengal, Kanniyakumari coast and Gulf of Mannar.





On Tuesday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded the maximum temperature of 34.1 and 33.5 degrees Celsius respectively and the minimum temperature of 26.5 and 25.8 degrees Celsius respectively.





According to the RMC, Coimbatore received the highest rainfall of 13 cm on Monday, followed by Ariyalur 10 cm, and The Nilgiris, Perambalur, and Thanjavur 9 cm each.



