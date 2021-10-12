Water outflow reduced to 500 cusecs as inflow dips at Poondi reservoir: Water Resource department

Chennai :

On Sunday, the water inflow to Poondi reservoir increased due to heavy rainfall in the catchment, which resulted in the rapid water level rise in the dam, so the department released 1,000 cusecs of water. As the water inflow continued to rise, even the outflow doubled where 2,000 cusecs of water were released from the reservoir on Monday.





“Till morning, nearly 771 cusecs of water was discharged from the reservoir. Since the inflow has decreased in a few hours, the discharge has gradually gone down. Now 500 cusecs of water is being released. The water level has reached 33.9 feet, depending on the inflow only, the water will be let out,” said a senior WRD official (Poondi reservoir).





“At least for one week, the outflow will be depending on water level. Later, it will be decided on whether to reduce the discharge or stop it before the monsoon,” the official added.





When the northeast monsoon starts, it is expected that there would be more rainfall, and even the inflow of the water bodies also increase. So, the department has taken enough precautionary measures, shutter arrangements are monitored regularly, and they have also had sufficient sandbags and machinery ready.





Even the water level at Puzhal Lake has reached 90 per cent; it is only 1 foot away from its total water capacity of 22.2 feet. The official said that chances are less to release water from the water body before the onset of monsoon.





“The scenario is similar to Poondi reservoir before the outflow the water neared the total capacity of 34 feet. When the inflow started increasing the water was discharged. Similarly, even in Puzhal Aeri, the water level is at 19.3 feet. When the water reached 500 cusecs it will be released depending on the rainfall in the catchment. But, there are fewer chances to discharge the water before the monsoon, because if in case the monsoon does not set as expected, then the water outflow would be waste,” said a WRD official (Redhills).