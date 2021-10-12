Aavin launches 5 new sweet delicacies

Chennai :





He also announced that the combo box of the five sweets is sold at Rs 425 for 500 gms. After launching the products, the Minister said that last year 15 tonnes of sweets were sold by Aavin fetching a profit of Rs 1.2 crore and this year Aavin has planned to sell 25 tonnes of sweets aiming at the profit of Rs 2.2 crore. Aavin MD KS Kandasamy said that the organisation has set a target of increasing the sale of sweets by at least 50 per cent when compared to the previous year.

State Minister for Dairy Development SM Nasar on Monday launched five new sweet varieties developed by Aavin for Deepavali and commenced the sales. Kaju Katli (250 gms- Rs 225), Natti Milk Cake (250 gms- Rs 210), Moti Pak (250 gms- Rs 170), Kaju Pista Roll (250 gms- Rs 270) and Coffee Milk Burfi (250 gms- Rs 210) were the five new varieties launched by the Minister.