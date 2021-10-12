Hunt still on for gang that opened fire at Tasmac staff

Chennai :

Though the police had initially thought that the same gang could be behind in the Sunday shooting in Irungattukottai, senior officers later said different type of guns were used in the two incidents.





Thulasidas, a salesman at the Tasmac shop, was hacked to death by unidentified men, while his colleague Ram escaped with grievous injuries in the attack. The incident happened when they were leaving the shop after shutting it. It looks like Ram was shot from behind, officials said. Ram, who had the key to the shop, managed to escape by scaling a wall but was shot from behind. It could have been a robbery attempt, sources said.





It was only on Sunday, after a bullet was removed from Ram’s chest, that the police confirmed that the attackers used a gun. The Oragadam police had not mentioned about the use of gun till then.