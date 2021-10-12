2 containers of gutkha seized in Ponneri

Chennai :





Based on a tip-off, Tiruvallur police rushed to Gounderpalayam village on Tiruvottiyur High Road and surrounded the vehicles. In total, five vehicles were seized and two persons, were arrested. They were identified as Nagaraj (30) of Minjur and Gajendran (50) of Gummidipoondi.





However, others part of the network managed to escape from the spot. Minjur police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

Tiruvallur police seized six tonnes of gutkha products worth over Rs 1 crore when they were being shifted from two container trucks to other vehicles near Minjur in the wee hours of Monday. Police said that the contraband was smuggled from Karnataka to Chennai and was being shifted to smaller goods carriers to avoid suspicion.