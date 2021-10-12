Class 11 girl among two killed as car rams stationary truck

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as Kanishka (16), daughter of Kumar of Padianallur, and the injured, Aswitha (14), is her sister. Their relative Nagaraj who drove the car also died in the accident, said police.





The accident happened when the girls were on their way to their school in Ponneri. Near Karanodai bridge, the car ran amok and rammed a stationary truck from behind. While Kanishka and Nagaraj died on the spot, Aswitha was admitted to a private hospital.





Police said that Aswitha is a Class 9 student in the same school. Sholavaram police have registered a case about the accident and further investigation is on.





In another fatal accident, a 59-year-old man died after he was knocked down by a speeding two-wheeler near Vanagaram on Sunday night. The deceased, Krishnamoorthy of Kodungaiyur, was a daily wage labourer. The accident happened when he tried to cross the road and he died on the spot. Koyambedu traffic investigation police registered a case and arrested the bike rider, Gokul.