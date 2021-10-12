Woman alleges assault by employer’s husband, colleagues

Chennai :

The victim, A Jothika of Poigaikudi village near Mayiladuthurai, has completed a nursing degree and had been working at a private health care services firm in Arumbakkam for over three months. While she stayed on the same premises, some gold jewellery went missing from the firm on September 30. Since then, Raja, the husband of the woman running the firm, and two women colleagues detained her at the firm and physically assaulted her.





While the harassment continued till October 4, the victim managed to flee the office and returned to her hometown. While she was admitted to the local government hospital, her statement was forwarded to the Arumbakkam police station. Arumbakkam police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry.