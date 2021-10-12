Ensure periodic inspection of children’s homes, Madras High Court tells government

Chennai :

A single judge issued the direction while hearing a petition by a trust that sought directions to quash a Government Order closing its home.





Justice SM Subramaniam said the competent authorities were bound to conduct periodical inspections in children homes, as it is their mandatory duty. “Any lapses, negligence or dereliction of duty are to be viewed seriously by the higher authorities,” he said.





In 2015, Ambattur Tahsildar conducted a raid in the petitioner’s children home and found that 49 children were kept there illegally. Subsequently, the home was closed. The organisation approached the High Court alleging that Tahsildar’s allegations were malafide.





The court directed the State Social Welfare Department to file a status report after conducting a raid. As the report stated that there were no children kept in the home, the judge said, “The genuineness of such allegations cannot be gone into by this court in the present writ petition, that too, after this length of time.”





The court noted that the trust cannot run a children home without obtaining permission from the competent authorities.





The judge then directed the State government to conduct periodical inspection to ensure that no children home was functioning without obtaining proper permission from the authorities. He also asked the authorities to initiate action against the officials who fail to conduct periodic inspections.





After passing these directions, the judge disposed of the matter.