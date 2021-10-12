Doctor blamed of YouTube therapy as 3-yr-old dies taking mosquito repellant

Three year old boy consumed liquid mosquito repellant, died on Monday
Chennai: A three-year-old boy who consumed liquid mosquito repellant by mistake died in Pallavaram died on Monday after which locals alleged that the doctor had treated him based on a YouTube tutorial. The deceased was T Kishore of Fathima Nagar and his father Tamilarasan works in a private firm.
On Sunday night, Kishore took a liquid mosquito repellent bottle and consumed it, probably thinking it was a soft drink. A few minutes later he started throwing up and fell unconscious.
His parents rushed him to a private clinic in the locality where the doctors gave saltwater and forced him to vomit. Police said the boy’s stomach got bulged and he suffered breathlessness.
Later, the doctor rushed him to Chromepet GH in his car and there to Egmore children’s hospital but the baby died on the way. Shankar Nagar police sent the body for post-mortem. The boy’s parents have filed a complaint citing wrong treatment by the private clinic as the reason for their son’s death.
Conversations