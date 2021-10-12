Unable to pay debts, newly-wed man hangs self inside his grocery store

Chennai :





On Sunday morning, Dinakaran, who went to the shop, did not return till late at night and did not even pick the calls. His mother went in search but found the shop closed. Since he did not return home till Monday morning his family members started a search and when they checked the shop found the shutter pulled down but not locked.





They opened it and found Dinakaran hanging from the ceiling on a rope. Selaiyur police sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case. Police said Dinakaran had borrowed money from many people and was dejected as he couldn’t return it.

A 30-year-old man hanged self inside his shop in Tambaram on Monday. The deceased Dinakaran of Parashakthi Nagar in East Tambaram near Selaiyur owns a provisional store in the locality. Dinakaran was married to Merlin (26) six months ago.