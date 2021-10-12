Tangedco suspends two officials over high number of outage complaints

Chennai :





The two engineers’ suspension came after a review meeting chaired by Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on October 8. V Maheswari, AE, Thoraipakkam and M Shanmugam, JE, Washermenpet were suspended as they could not discharge their duties properly.





In the separate suspension orders, it said Maheswari, who was previously at Pallikarani, received 1,947 power cut calls in the Pallikarani section between June 20 and August 5. She has not taken any action to reduce calls which led to complaints and power interruption, bringing a bad name to Tangedco. In the case of the Shanmugam, 2,360 power cut calls were received in the New Washermenpet section and he had failed to clear them then and there.

Tangedco has suspended an assistant engineer and junior engineer in the city over high numbers of power cut calls to Minnagam, the new consumer service centre, in their respective section offices.