Cuddalore MP Ramesh surrenders in murder case

Chennai: DMK leader and Member of Parliament from Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency, TRVS Ramesh, accused of the murder of a worker of his cashew processing unit, has surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate Court 1 in Panruti, Cuddalore on Monday. Ramesh was booked as the prime accused in the murder of the 60-year-old worker, K Govindarasu on September 20, and the CB-CID which was investigating the case was on a massive hunt for him. The CB-CID Police have already arrested five other accused in the case. All five are employees in the cashew processing unit.
