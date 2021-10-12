IIT-M workshop to help institutes host US students

Chennai :

It will be held from November 15 to 18 in association with the US-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), and the Forum on Education Abroad. Its key objective is to help educational institutions in south India understand the expectations of US students, US institutions, and Indian institutions, and to establish successful study abroad programmes.





The workshop includes sessions on credit transfer, safety and mental wellbeing, field visits and classroom sessions, the role of Indian students, community connections, diversity and inclusion, research, ethical practices, and preparation for post-pandemic programmes.





Prof Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT-M, said the project aims to promote south India as a study abroad destination for students from US institutions and to build the capacity of south Indian institutions to foster partnerships with US institutions.





Anne Lee Seshadri, Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate General, Chennai, said: “We want to help Indian institutions prepare to host US students and partner with US universities. Also, help American students understand that south India offers a fantastic academic and cultural experience.”