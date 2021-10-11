Seeman's party functionary arrested for remarks on Stalin

Chennai :

NTK leader 'Sattai' Duraimurugan, while addressing party workers at Thucklay in Kanniyakumari on Friday, spoke against Stalin and the DMK government while criticising mining of sand and stones in Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts use in Kerala's Vizhinjam port.

The Thackulay police, in its FIR, said that Duraimurugan incited violence in his speech, and had been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for unlawful assembly, wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, criminal intimidation) and others.

He was arrested from a party worker's residence at Tirunelveli late on Sunday, produced before a magistrate who sent him to judicial custody, and is lodged at Nanguneri sub-jail.