Encounter killing: Snatching suspect who opened fire shot dead by cops in Irungattukottai

The police identified the deceased as Murthasha and captured another accused, Akthar.





The two were hiding in the forest area near the lake into which they jumped after they snatched a gold chain from a woman waiting to board a bus near the Sriperumbudur toll plaza on Sunday.





Over three hundred police personnel had surrounded the lake and forest area since Sunday afternoon and police had used drones to survey to location.





On Monday afternoon the police claimed that when the search team entered the forest area, one of the suspects tried to shoot them and police opened fire in retaliation killing Murthasha on the spot. His body has been shifted to Sriperumbudur government hospital.



