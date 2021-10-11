Traffic jam on Poonamallee High road after road caves in

Chennai :

Vehicles coming from Chennai Central towards Kilpauk have been diverted via Gandhi-Irwin bridge by Egmore railway station to reach Dr Nair road to join the Poonamallee High road. Vehicles intending to take left from Gandhi Irwin bridge to the High Road have been diverted to take right and join Roja Muthiah road to reach their destination. "Vehicles coming from Kilpauk towards Chennai Central are allowed on PH road as usual," said Julius Ceaser, Assistant Commissioner (traffic), Kilpauk range.





The official said that the work undertaken by the Highways Department to drain the stagnant rainwater from one side of the road near the city police commissionerate to the other side has been going on since Saturday. "We allowed the vehicles on the PH road stretch from Gandhi Irwin bridge on single lane till Sunday, but since the soil under the road became loose due to the rains on Sunday night, the traffic diversion has been made to prevent untoward incident. The work is expected to be completed by Monday evening and the vehicle movement should return to normalcy by the end of the day, " said the official.