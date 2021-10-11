Chain snatchers escape after firing in air at Sriperumbudur toll gate

Chennai :

Around 1 pm, as R Indrani (55) of Pennalur village near Sriperumpudur was waiting at the toll plaza to board a bus to Chennai, two men, who did not look like they were from the State, tried to snatch her gold chain.





When she held on to the chain and raised an alarm, one of them took out a gun and fired into the sky thrice, which sent passers-by scurrying in panic. The duo then jumped into the nearby lake and escaped.





Kancheepuram range DIG Sathyapriya and the SP Sudhakar rushed to the spot and about 200 police personnel were deployed to trace the suspects.





Meanwhile, doctors at RGGGH on Sunday removed a bullet from a Tasmac staff who was attacked in Oragadam on October 4, which led to the suspicion that the same gang could be behind the attack. But the SP said that the two bullets appear to have been fired from different weapons.