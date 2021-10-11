Chennai to witness first boutique festival on October 15, 16

Chennai :

The two-day fest will celebrate some of the country’s top and emerging independent musicians. Conceptualised by Sameer Sethi and curated by Manny, the Circle of Love Festival will be held at Radio Room on October 15 and 16. The event will feature 20 artists and two stages, with themed decor, installations, visual art, culinary curations and more. Among the performing artists are Stalvart, Skip, Mali, Nikhil Chinapa, Kayan, Manny, Jbabe, Henny, Bread & Jam, Sharan Nichani, Sneha, Booby, Mitra Visvesh, Aamer Peeran, Blackfern and more.





The festival is Circle of Love’s first major venture since the launch of its multigenre record label Circle of Love Records with two international releases and Centre Stage, a recorded series of performances by popular homegrown acts that was produced and streamed during last year’s lockdown.





Sameer Sethi, the founder of Circle of Love, tells DT Next, “It is an intimate curated premier boutique festival which is future-facing and forward-thinking. The two-day experience will see 20 artists performing genres ranging from indie music, live, disco, house, poetry, open mic nights, etc. Music, dance, art and food form the four pillars of our curated experience. Circle of Love’s multidisciplinary festival will be Chennai’s biggest offering to the national scene and solidify our place as a city that embraces all genres of music. It will also give a boost to an already ailing hospitality sector which needs motivation and support from artists and us alike.”