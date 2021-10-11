Mon, Oct 11, 2021

City college conducts intl webinar

Published: Oct 11,202106:58 AM

The department of Computer Science, Nazareth College of Arts and Science, organised a four-day international webinar in association with IQAC and Rajiv Gandhi University in view of Cyber Week celebrations.

Chennai:
The aim of the programme was to create awareness on cyber security related issues among the participants. Dr E Mary Angeline, principal, Nazareth College of Arts felicitated the gathering. Varied topics were discussed and notable speakers, including Gurucharan Singh, faculty, Cyber Crime, Central Detective Training Institute (Ministry of Home Affairs), Chandigarh shed light on some of the key issues.
