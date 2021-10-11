11 women rescued from flesh trade

The accused were identified as Vignesh (30) of Perambur, Ahmed (20) of Pudukottai and Sriram (20) of Tirunelveli.
Chennai:
Based on a tip-off, Nolambur police raided the premises on Mohanaram Nagar on Saturday evening and confirmed that the place was used for flesh trade. Police said that Vignesh worked as the manager, while the other two were brokers. The trio was remanded in judicial custody on Sunday, while the rescued women were sent to a government home for rehabilitation in Mylapore.
