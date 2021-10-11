SRMIST signs MoU with University in Ethiopia

SRM Institute of Science and Technology and Kabridahar University, Ethiopia officials exchange MoU

Chennai :

As per the MoU, both the institutions will explore mutual collaboration in areas of curriculum development and technology support, faculty exchange programmes, student exchange programmes, short term and long term training and look for opportunities in capacity building and consultancy activities.





The delegation from Kabridahar University comprised of its president Abdifetah Ahmed Rabi, vice-president (academics) Abduselam Abdulahi Mohamed and director for finance Asrar Bedru Teki, president’s Protocol Office Niman Ahmed Rabi and chairman and CEO, RASA Management consultancy Dr MJ Rajesh.





SRMIST was represented by its vice chancellor Dr C Muthamizhchelvan, registrar Dr S Ponnusamy, director (internal relations) Kartar Singh among others.