Activists demand new features in Namma Chennai app

Chennai :

V Gopalakrishnan, an activist based in KK Nagar, said he had raised a complaint against a shop owner, who decorated an avenue tree with serial lights, through Namma Chennai App.





“The park overseer of Kodambakkam zone gave a vague reply saying the tree is in good condition and uploaded a picture of the trunk of the tree without showing the branches. The picture is of another tree, not the one I mentioned in the complaint. Later, the serial light was cleared by another official based on a WhatsApp request,” Gopalakrishnan said.





He could not use the ‘reopen’ option in the online grievance system, using which residents can open the complaint again if the reply is not satisfactory. “The Corporation should introduce an option so that unattended or partly attended complaints can be directly sent to senior officials for further action,” he said.





However, the ‘reopen’ option cannot be used by residents if they have used the option already. They can only file a fresh complaint. Meanwhile, a Chennai Corporation official assured that necessary updates will be made in the app.