100 destitute women in city can now dream of a livelihood

Chennai :

“There are many women who are struggling to get loans to buy sewing machines to earn a livelihood. So, to avoid such situations for them, we have distributed sewing machines, iron boxes, and vendor carts to over 100 destitute women in the city,” said Vinita Venkatesh, Mentor of Rotary Club, Chennai.





During the event, the city’s first auto driver was recognised for her courage and grit, and for being an example for other women. She shared how she fought during her initial period for getting a subsidised loan to purchase an auto.





“These women are blessed to get this equipment if they utilise this opportunity because many families will be benefitted through this initiative. Also, it would be more encouraging for the people who are distributing them. I struggled a lot before getting the auto. There was no guidance on how to get a loan or find any government job. Though there are many drivers’ jobs vacant in government, women are not willing to join and they don’t know about registering at employment exchange. Since I didn’t have any knowledge about it, I couldn’t grab a government driver job. So, whenever I see women struggling to find jobs, I advise them to enrol for government employment,” said Raji Ashok, an auto driver.





The beneficiaries who got the sewing machines, iron boxes, and vendor carts are widows, students, and women who lost their families. Struggling to achieve in their life for want of money, they expressed happiness as henceforth they need not depend on anyone for money.