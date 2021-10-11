Booths set up at Marina to hasten rescue operations

Chennai :

Though police personnel are on patrol across the beach, the kin or friends of those who go missing first search on their own before approaching Anna Square or Marina police stations. “The delay could turn fatal for the missing person, as each second counts. So, the emergency response team at the help centres would immediately alert the rescue teams to search the missing person,” said Assistant Commissioner Bhaskar of the Triplicane range.





It may be noted that at least 11 persons have drowned off Marina beach in less than a month after the beach was reopened for the public for the first time since lockdown. Some of the bodies never washed ashore.





The help centres have been set up along with Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services behind the Labour Statue and near Anna swimming pool. They have an exclusive mobile phone number (94981 00024) to alert the rescue teams in case of an emergency. There is also a public announcement system to warn people against entering the waters, said the officer. At each booth, a sub-inspector has been posted to lead the team.