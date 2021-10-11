Man alleges attack before death, police claim suicide

Chennai :

The man died during the wee hours of Sunday. However, after preliminary investigation, the police said that it was a suicide and claimed that they have CCTV footage of the deceased buying petrol from a bunk.





The deceased, L Gopinathan alias Gopi of Nallur village, worked as a pump set operator. Around 11 am on Saturday, he ran across a riverbed claiming that six men set him afire. The villagers doused the fire and rushed him to Ponneri government hospital where he was given first-aid. From there, he was shifted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. However, Gopinathan died without responding to treatment on Sunday.





Minjur police registered a case of suspicious death and said after preliminary inquiry that there was CCTV footage of Gopinathan buying petrol.





“He is unmarried, but he is said to have had affairs with two married women. While his family members were putting pressure on him to get married, he was facing relationship issues with the women he had affairs with. As of now, we are treating the incident as suicide, but the investigation is not over yet,” said an official.