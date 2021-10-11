Jurisdictions drafted for Avadi, Tambaram Commissionerates

Chennai :

As many as 104 police stations, including Chennai airport, would remain within Chennai police jurisdiction. The details of the new possible jurisdictions were found mentioned in a communication from State police headquarters to Chennai police Commissioner Sankar Jiwal, and M Ravi and Sandeep Rai Rathore, the special officers for the new Commissionerates of Tambaram and Avadi respectively.





The special officers were asked to send a detailed proposal for further requirements like strength required for Armed Reserve, motor transport, special units, equipment, machinery, vehicles, furniture, accommodation, mobility, communication, etc.





The initial proposals regarding the jurisdiction of Avadi and Tambaram Commissionerates and the manner in which they would be supervised with officers should reach the office of the Head of Tamil Nadu police by October 15, noted the memo from the police headquarters.





The memo also asked the special officers to identify suitable accommodation for officers in consultation with the Commissioner, Greater Chennai Police, and commence full-fledged operation as Special Officers of the new Commissionerates by end of this month.





It would take a few weeks for everything to fall in place, said a senior officer, noting that the new Commissionerates would start functioning only after appointment of Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and setting up other office requirements.