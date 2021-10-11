Elderly man, wife relieved of 13 sovereigns during shopping

Chennai :

The victims, Veera Raghavan and Jegathammal, 62, were residents of Royapuram. Police said the duo had visited T Nagar and had gone to a jewellery shop to get their ornaments polished. After finishing the polish work, the couple had gone shopping at a popular textile shop, where while paying the bill, they found that the 13 sovereigns of gold jewellery in their bag had been missing. Based on their complaint, the Mambalam police have registered a case and further investigations are on.