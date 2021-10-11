Staff of mini-clinics not paid for several months

Chennai :

“The superintendent officer who we report to in our locality informed us that our salaries will be on hold for some time because the fund allocation is delayed. However, the contract staff members have been told that salaries cannot be paid until further orders,” said Vineeth J, a contract staff member at a mini-clinic.





The contract healthcare staff said the information on lack of funds was also not furnished and salaries have not been paid for past 3-4 months.





“The superintendents of all the mini-clinics were informed that the allotment for mini-clinic contract payment has been held in Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System (IFHRMS) because of the restrictions of allotment by the finance department,” said a mini-clinic superintendent in Ambattur.





The officials with the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said the salaries of the contract staff were on hold as they were non-functional during the pandemic for a few months.





“The regularisation of the services is being done. The Finance department has had discussions with senior officials from the State health department for fund allocation under IFHRMS. The resolution is being done and the salaries will be regularised soon,” a senior official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said.