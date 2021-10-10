Police stations from neighbouring districts to be annexed to Tambaram, Avadi commissionerates

Chennai :

The new possible jurisdiction details were found mentioned in a communication from state police head quarters to Chennai police commissioner Sankar Jiwal and two special officers M Ravi and Sandeep Rai Rathore respectively for the new commissionerates of Tambaram and Avadi.





The special officers were also asked to send a detailed proposal for further requirements like strength required for Armed Reserve, motor transport, special units, requirement of equipment, machinery, vehicles, furniture, details required for accommodation, mobility, communication etc.





The initial proposals regarding the jurisdiction of Avadi and Tambaram commissionerates and the manner in which it would be supervised with officers shall reach the office of the head of the Tamil Nadu police force by 15 October, noted the memo from the state police head quarters.





The Special Officers are also asked to identify suitable accommodation for officers in consultation with the Commissioner, Greater Chennai Police and commence full-fledged operation as Special Officers of the new Commissionerates by end of this month, the memo said.





It will take few weeks for everything to fall into places. Only after appointment of deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and setting up other office requirments, the new commissionerates will start functioning, an officer pointed out.



