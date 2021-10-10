Justice Upadhyay assumes charge as Madras High Court judge

Chennai :

In his maidem speech before the judges, registrar general, senior and junior advocates, law officer, and bar council members, Justice Paresh Ravishanker Upadhyay expressed his pleasure to work in Madras High Court.





“I am very happy to work as a Judge in MHC. Tamil Nadu has a rich and old culture. Though I have been a Judge for nearly a decade, I still think of myself as a lawyer in my heart,” the Judge said. He further expressed his eagerness to learn Tamil.





The new judge to the MHC has also mentioned that he had not adjourned any case for the non-appearance of a lawyer in the past decade. Justice Upadhyay was transferred from the Gujarat HC to Madras HC. As Chief Justice is out of station, senior-most Judge Justice TS Sivagnanam administered the oath for new judge.





Tamil Nadu Government Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram who gave the welcome address pointed out that Justice Upadhyay has served as a Judge for nearly a decade in Gujarat High Court and had given many landmark judgements.