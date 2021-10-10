5th mega vax drive today, target: 44L

Chennai :

He said the fifth mega vaccination camp to be held on Sunday will be the most ‘popular’ vaccination camp so far. There are 44 lakh doses of vaccines available in stock for the fifth vaccination drive.





“We aim at increasing the total number of vaccinated to 70 per cent in the State. A total of 5.02 crore doses have been given till Friday evening and about 65 per cent have been vaccinated with the first dose and 22 per cent with the second dose. The highest number of people vaccinated is in Chennai, 68.56 lakh, where 83 per cent of people were given the first dose and 40 per cent second dose,” he said.





He said the highest number of 4.8 lakh pregnant mothers and 3.87 lakh lactating mothers have been vaccinated in Tamil Nadu. “The Greater Chennai Corporation’s initiative to directly visit the differently-abled and the elderly over the age of 80 at their homes have got 2.31 lakh people vaccinated. Also, 1,761 mentally ill people have been vaccinated, and tribal communities are being prioritised under the vaccination drive. People should visit the nearby camps in their locality during the fifth mega vaccination drive,” said the minister.