Chennai likely to receive rains for two more days: Met dept

Chennai :

“Though the maximum daytime temperature was over 35 degree Celsius due to heat convection, the city will receive rain during the evening time for the next 48 hours. Due to atmospheric overlay circulation several districts — The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Erode, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Pudukkottai, Madurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kanyakumari, and Tiruchy — will receive heavy rain with thunderstorms the next two days,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.





He said the rest of TN, Puducherry and Karaikal will witness moderate showers from Sunday. The centre has cautioned the fishermen not to venture into the sea till October 11 due to strong winds reaching 40 kmph to 50 kmph.





On Saturday, the maximum temperature decreased and the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 33.1 and 32.6 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 26.9 and 25.6 degrees Celsius respectively.





According to RMC, Perambalur, Karur and Cuddalore received the highest rainfall of 10 cm each on Friday, followed by Thanjavur 7 cm, Nilgiris, Ariyalur, and Kanyakumari 6 cm each, and Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Mayiladathurai, and Tiruvarur 5 cm each.