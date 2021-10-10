Metro Rail work: Traffic diversion at two places

Chennai :

Vehicles coming from Perambur, Ayanavaram and Villivakkam via Perambur Barracks Road towards Doveton and Purasaiwalkam High Road to reach Egmore will be diverted via Cooks Road, Brick Kiln Road and Purasaiwalkam High Road to reach Egmore at the junction of Otteri Bridge. The change has been made after a section of the road going towards Purasaiwalkam High road from Perambur Barracks Road has caved in due to damages to the underground sewer pipelines. The remedial work by Metro Water has been scheduled from October 10 to 12.





To ease traffic congestion on Harrington Road during peak hours, there will be traffic regulation from October 11. Vehicles will not be allowed to go to EVR Salai from Chetpet junction through Harrington Subway from 8.30 am to 10.30 am. The motorists should reach EVR Salai via McNicholas Road, Dr Guruswamy Bridge and Ega junction. Also, vehicles coming from EVR Salai will not be allowed to reach Chetpet junction via Harrington subway from 6 pm to 8 pm. Vehicles will be diverted via Ega junction towards Dr Gurusamy Bridge, Chetpet junction.





UPSC exam: Metro service from 5.30 am





The Metro Rail service on Sunday will commence at 5.30 am instead of usual 7 am to help the candidates appearing for UPSC exam. A release from CMRL said it has decided to run the services from 5.30 am instead of 7 am. The Metro services will run with 10-minute headway without peak hours throughout the day to 11 pm on Sunday. The timings of the first and last trains will remain the same as the weekday timetable.