Andaman man held for cheating jeweller of eight sovereigns

Chennai :

The accused, Sartak Rao Babras, was arrested nearly a week after the crime. After Sartak ordered for jewels on August 30 online, the showroom supervisor, Irfan Ahmed, delivered them the next day at a hotel where Sartak was staying. Sartak stepped out on the pretext of showing the jewels to his wife in the next room and fled the hotel. Based on Irfan’s complaint, Royala Nagar police registered a case and secured him. Investigation revealed that he has cheated jewellers in Kolkata and Andhra Pradesh in a similar manner. The stolen jewellery was seized from Sartak, who was remanded in judicial custody.