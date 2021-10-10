Sun, Oct 10, 2021

Andaman man held for cheating jeweller of eight sovereigns

Published: Oct 10,202102:52 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A 43-year-old man from Andaman, who allegedly cheated a city-based jeweller posing as a customer and escaped with 60 gram gold, was arrested on Friday.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Chennai:
The accused, Sartak Rao Babras, was arrested nearly a week after the crime. After Sartak ordered for jewels on August 30 online, the showroom supervisor, Irfan Ahmed, delivered them the next day at a hotel where Sartak was staying. Sartak stepped out on the pretext of showing the jewels to his wife in the next room and fled the hotel. Based on Irfan’s complaint, Royala Nagar police registered a case and secured him. Investigation revealed that he has cheated jewellers in Kolkata and Andhra Pradesh in a similar manner. The stolen jewellery was seized from Sartak, who was remanded in judicial custody.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations