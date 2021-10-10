Man held for cheating land buyer of Rs 1.9 cr using forged papers

Chennai :

The accused, Jogaram Choudhary of Madipakkam, was arrested by the entrustment document fraud wing of the CCB based on a complaint of one K Suresh of West CIT Nagar. Police said Jogaram created fake documents for three plots in Injambakkam, as if he was the owner and agreed to sell them to Suresh for Rs 9 crore. Suresh paid Jogaram Rs 1.9 crore as advance, but the latter allegedly delayed the registration. Suresh lodged a complaint at CCB. Investigation revealed that the documents Jogaram produced were forged, said the police. Jogaram was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.