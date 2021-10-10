Form panel to act against overloading trucks, govt told

Chennai :

Hearing a writ petition seeking directions for the proper implementation of the Motor Vehicles Act (Amendment), 2019, Justice N Anand Venkatesh directed Chennai Port Trust chairman to immediately call for a meeting with the Transport Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Chennai North-Traffic), traffic manager of the port, and general managers of Chennai International Terminal Private Limited (CITPL) and Chennai Container Terminal Private Limited (CCTL).





“In the meeting, a decision shall be taken to form a committee and certain guidelines shall be drafted to ensure check and balance to properly monitor and take an action against the persons who are involved in overloading trailer lorries,” he said in the interim order.





The petitioner recalled a meeting held in the sub-register office in Chennai North in 2019 attended by officials from Revenue and Police, and associations representing the National Association for Container Freight Stations and All Truck Owners Associations, regarding overloading of trucks.





“In the meeting, it was mutually agreed that only one container of 20 feet would be permitted on a 40 feet trailer. The decision was made as per the amended Motor Vehicle Act, 2019. However, it has not been followed well, as the authorities failed to regulate the truck movements,” the petitioner submitted.





Overloaded trucks would cause risks as they pass through the roads where the Metro Rail works are in operation, the petition added. Taking note of this, the judge said: “The danger envisaged is quite understandable since Metro Rail work is going on across the city, and any overloading will result in the road itself sinking and causing a greater disaster.” “There is no use in merely having certain guidelines; it is important to monitor them to ensure that the guidelines are followed,” the court noted, and directed the authorities to file a report during the next hearing on October 27.