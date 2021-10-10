Broker held for pushing minor girl into flesh trade

Chennai :

The accused K Angusamy of Minjur was remanded in judicial custody on Friday. He was arrested from a hideout based on the inputs from one Indumathi who was arrested in August in connection with the case. Police earlier arrested the victim’s boyfriend, Karim of Minjur, in December last for sexually assaulting her. Police said after the 14-year-old victim was sexually assaulted by Karim, the girl’s parents sent her with Indumathi, a relative, without informing the police. Indumathi pushed the girl into flesh trade through Angusamy. The girl was rescued along with another minor girl last year and a police inspector too was arrested for raping the latter.