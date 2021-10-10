Man murders wife for being too spiritual, arrested

A 49-year-old man, who beat his wife to death in Tirunindravur near Avadi, since she often visited temples and ashrams without taking care of children, surrendered at the police station on Saturday.
Chennai:
The accused Chandramohan was a private firm employee and the deceased Selvi (33), a homemaker. The couple has children aged eight and five. While the couple reportedly often fought since Selvi was occupied with her temple and ashram visits, a quarrel erupted on Friday night when she returned home after visiting an ashram in Villupuram. In the melee, Chandramohan attacked Selvi with a wooden log. The woman, who suffered bleeding injuries, went to a temple nearby and collapsed. After passersby alerted Chandramohan, he rushed her to a private hospital and after first-aid to Tiruvalkur GH, where she was declared brought dead. On Saturday morning, Chandramohan surrendered at Tirunindravur police station. Police arrested him and remanded him in judicial custody.
