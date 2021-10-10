Man murders wife for being too spiritual, arrested

Chennai :

The accused Chandramohan was a private firm employee and the deceased Selvi (33), a homemaker. The couple has children aged eight and five. While the couple reportedly often fought since Selvi was occupied with her temple and ashram visits, a quarrel erupted on Friday night when she returned home after visiting an ashram in Villupuram. In the melee, Chandramohan attacked Selvi with a wooden log. The woman, who suffered bleeding injuries, went to a temple nearby and collapsed. After passersby alerted Chandramohan, he rushed her to a private hospital and after first-aid to Tiruvalkur GH, where she was declared brought dead. On Saturday morning, Chandramohan surrendered at Tirunindravur police station. Police arrested him and remanded him in judicial custody.