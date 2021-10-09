CM inspects various infra projects in Chennai

Chennai :

"Chennai Central Square should be developed as the nodal point of the Singara Chennai project 2.0. The project should be at its best and officials should bring the project to use for the public at the earliest", said the Chief Minister, during the inspection.





Chennai Central Square is developed by Chennai Metro with financial assistance from Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) at the cost of Rs 389.42 crore. Under the Chennai Central Square project trains to outstations, local trains, metro trains, bus, and other transports will be integrated and a two-tier subway will be constructed. Apart from them, buildings for public use, Rippon building, Victoria Hall, Central Railway station and Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital will also be part of the project.





After inspecting Chennai Central Square, Stalin visited Kathipara bridge to inspect the ongoing works in Kathipara Urban square. The urban square is a multi-modal space near the Alandur Metro station developed by Chennai Metro at the cost of Rs 14.5 crore. The urban square will also have facilities such as bus bays, food stalls, retail outlets, a play area for children, and landscaped space.





Following the urban square, Stalin inspected the ongoing Metro Rail project work opposite Ramachandra Hospital in Porur. Stalin also inspected the Thelliaragaram metro station that is constructed in an elevated model. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure that the traffic between Guindy and Poonamallee is not affected due to the ongoing metro works.





The second phase of Chennai Metro Rail project will cover a total distance of 118.9 kilometres and is implemented at the cost of Rs 61,843 crore.